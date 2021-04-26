Deaf women can't stop their laughter as they take on lip-reading challenge

These two deaf women living in Gloucestershire, UK, could not stop laughing as they took on a series of lip-reading challenges.

Immy Nunn and her friend Becky, both profoundly deaf, each took turns to guess what the other was saying.

"Becky and I are both profoundly deaf.

In this video, I take off my cochlear implant and Becky says different phrases for me to guess," Immy said.

From "my name is Immy" to "Becky is awesome," Immy does an awesome job of correctly guessing everything said by Becky.

This footage was filmed on March 31.