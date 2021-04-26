'F****** socks!' Toddler's hilarious attempt at naming her favourite book

Alicia Kurz films her daughter, Maddie, as her dad asks her the title of the book she has in her hands.

This little girl's attempt at naming her favourite book is brilliant!

While Maddie tries to say "Fox in Socks," it ends up sounding like "f****** socks," resulting in the dad bursting into laughter.

The filmer, based in Winnipeg, Canada, said: "Grandma was reading a book to Maddie and she wanted to show us that she could read it herself!

She’s a very smart 2-year-old, but couldn’t quite say 'Fox in Socks'." This footage was filmed in December 2016.