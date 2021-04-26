WB polls: BJP candidate accuses TMC polling agent of violating model code of conduct

The voting for 7th phase of West Bengal elections is underway on April 26.

BJP candidate from Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency, Agnimitra Paul alleged that a TMC polling agent was seen violating model code of conduct.

She accused TMC polling agent of wearing cap with CM Mamata Banerjee's photo on it at polling booth in Baktarnagar High School.

She said, "EC has said that you can't wear anything that has your party's symbol or a political leader's picture.

Presiding officer says that he's unwell and didn't see it.

This is Mamata Banerjee's trick.

She knows people won't vote for her.

Her time is up.

The agent says that he didn't know about it.

I will complain"