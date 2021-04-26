Father and son narrowly escape being buried by rocks tumbling down mountain in China

A father and a son narrowly escaped being buried rocks that crashed down a mountain in southern China.
In the video, filmed in the city of Chongqing on April 23, rocks rolled down a mountain sending white smoke into the air.
A father and a son were then seen exiting their car and running away quickly to escape.
According to the father named Luo Guangping, he heard a rock drop onto the roof of his car when he was driving his son back home.
He then sped up to as more rocks tumbled down a mountain next to them.
Although Luo’s car was damaged, he and his son were not injured.
