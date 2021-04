Members of staff of Tokyo Metropolitan Government and police officers hold placards calling for people to stay at home and other prevention measures amid an increase of coronavirus cases in Tokyo.

The third state of emergency started on April 25 and will continue until May 11 in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto.

In three months, Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games opening ceremony.