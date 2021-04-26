Environmentalists release hundreds of turtle hatchlings on Indian beach

Environmentalists on Sunday (April 25) released hundreds of turtle hatchlings on a beach in eastern India.

Environmentalists on Sunday (April 25) released hundreds of turtle hatchlings on a beach in eastern India.

Footage showed the tiny olive ridley turtles scurrying down to the water in the Visakhapatnam district of Odisha state.

Female turtles arrive on these beaches from Mexico and then dig holes in the sand to lay their eggs which usually hatch between 45 and 60 days later.

To boost numbers, environmentalists and local authorities collect the eggs and incubate them artificially before releasing them.

Olive ridley turtles are the second smallest and most abundant of all sea turtles found in the world.