This Vietnamese woman has built wheelchairs for over 100 disabled pets

This woman living in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, has built wheelchairs for over 100 disabled dogs and cats.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc is seen testing out her designs before letting the disabled pets try out the devices.

Ngoc said: "Since I was a child, I liked to raise dogs and cats.

Later I went to work and did not have time to raise them, but when I went out on the street, I saw many pets being abandoned, so I felt sorry, so I picked them up and raised them.

"I went on the internet to find a way to make wheelchairs for dogs and cats but it didn't have one, so I built them myself.

"At first I built a wheelchair with only two wheels but the animals could not walk, so I built four wheels so they could walk freely." This footage was filmed on April 23.