Labour call for inquiry into Downing St flat refurbishment

Labour have called for a formal inquiry into how Prime Minister Boris Johnson funded the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

Speaking on Monday, Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green said, "the public have a right to know how public money is being spent and who is benefitting".

Conservative MP Ben Wallace defended the prime minister, saying he paid out of his own pocket for the Downing Street upgrade.

