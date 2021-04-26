Watch: ITBP’s Covid Care Centre opens in Delhi with 500 oxygen-supported beds

A COVID care centre with 500 oxygen-supported beds run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) began functioning from Monday with the admission of at least 25 patients, officials said.

The facility, named Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC), has been opened in view of Delhi registering a sharp rise in coronavirus cases and its healthcare system creaking under the pressure.

It is located at the Radha Soami Beas campus in the Chhattarpur area of south Delhi.

ITBP has said that treatment at this centre will be free of cost.

Watch the full video for more details.