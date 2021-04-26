Academy Awards Set Milestones Sunday Night

Renee Zellweger & Joaquin Phoenix Return to the Oscars to Present The Final Awards at Oscars 2021
Just Jared
Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix, who won the top acting awards at last year’s Oscars, returned for the 2021 Academy Awards to..
Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix, who won the top acting awards at last year’s Oscars, returned for the 2021 Academy Awards to..
The Academy Awards are being held Sunday night after they were delayed for two months, and it will broadcast this year without a..