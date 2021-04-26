Starmer: We need to get to the bottom of allegations

Sir Keir Starmer has said there needs to be an inquiry into allegations against the Conservative party.

Speaking on Monday, the Labour leader said "we cannot go on like this, day after day, with the drip, drip, drip of allegations.

We need to get to the bottom of it and we need strong recommendations for change".

His comments come amid the latest scandal to hit Number 10, with claims Boris Johnson asked Conservative donors to help pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn