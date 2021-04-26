Ministers quizzed over Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat refurbishment

Boris Johnson's ministers have been under pressure with the prime minister facing allegations he asked Conservative donors to secretly pay for refurbishments of his Downing Street flat.It follows claims made by Johnson’s former aide, Dominic Cummings, that he wanted donors to “secretly pay for the renovation” of his official flat, in a move Cummings called “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal”.