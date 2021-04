Salman Khan distributes meals to frontline workers | Pooja Hegde tests Covid positive

Superstar Salman Khan has extended support to COVID-19 frontline workers by distributing refreshments and meals to them.Actress pooja Hegde has tested Covid positive.

She took to social media to share the news with her fans on Sunday.Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Monday.

Actor Salman Khan and Disha Patani's upcoming film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'' first song titled "Seeti Maar" is finally out now.

