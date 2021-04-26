Ex-ICMR top official lists 3 steps that could halt second Covid wave in India

Ex-ICMR Deputy Director Dr. Raman R Gangakhedkar spoke on the difference between the first and second wave of Covid in India.

He said that policy interventions should be intensified when cases decline and health infrastructure should also be ramped places which have not seen a surge as yet.

He said that the second wave is different as the seeds of the infection have been sown in different parts of the country now.

The former top ICMR official also listed out three policy interventions that could help the country tide over the present crisis.

Watch the latest edition of In Focus for all the details.