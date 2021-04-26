S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, OTIS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Otis Worldwide topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.6%.

Year to date, Otis Worldwide registers a 12.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 3.9%.

Etsy is showing a gain of 15.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Hologic, trading down 2.6%, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading up 5.7% on the day.