India's oxygen production capacity increased to 9,103 metric ton: Govt

Ministry of Home Affairs informed that India's medical oxygen production has increased from 7,259 metric ton to 9,103 metric ton.

"Production of medical oxygen has increased and on 24 April, 9,103 metric ton oxygen was produced.

It is commendable since the oxygen production capacity was only 7,259," said Additional Secretary Piyush Goyal during a press conference on April 26.

Goyal also highlighted the various measures undertaken to ensure safe transportation of oxygen tankers.

He said, "India is ordering oxygen tankers from abroad on a purchase or hiring basis.

The transportation of oxygen tankers is a major challenge.

Using real-time tracking, we are monitoring the movement of oxygen tankers."