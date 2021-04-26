'There is unnecessary panic', says AIIMS Director amid COVID mess

The devastating second wave of COVID-19 pandemic witnessed people rushing to hospital in large numbers, causing collapse of the health infrastructure in several states of the country, and saw severe shortage of crucial medical supplies such as liquid oxygen, anti-viral medicines and ventilators.

Terming it an "unnecessary panic," AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said that the panic has led to shortage and misuse of drugs used to treat COVID.

"We have to reduce the number of cases and use hospital resources optimally.

The judicious use of oxygen is very important.

Right now, there is an unnecessary panic.

Due to the panic, people are storing medicines at home which lead to unnecessary shortage of essential drugs.

These drugs are often misused also," said the AIIMS Director.