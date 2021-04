A hospital in Amritsar, Punjab, has received over 5 tonnes of oxygen as the country fights a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

A hospital in Amritsar, Punjab, has received over 5 tonnes of oxygen as the country fights a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Footage from April 25 shows a truck arriving at Guru Nanak Dev hospital where dozens of cylinders were filled.

Seven patients had died on April 23 due to a lack of oxygen, according to reports.