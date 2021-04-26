Johnson denies saying he would rather let bodies pile high than lock down again

Boris Johnson has denied saying he was prepared to let “bodies pile high” rather than order another coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister said lockdowns had worked and insisted the public wanted the Government to focus on tackling coronavirus as he faced questions about the bitter briefing war that has hit No 10.
PM chooses not to attend Philip’s funeral because of coronavirus guest limits
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to allow for the attendance of as many family members as possible..