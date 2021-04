‘Singularly responsible for 2nd Covid wave’: Madras HC slams EC | All you need to know

The Madras High Court on Monday castigated the Election Commission over the COVID-19 second wave in the country, holding it 'singularly' responsible for the spread, called it the "the most irresponsible institution" and even said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

The judges also orally warned that they would not hesitate to stop the counting of votes on May 2.

Watch the full video for more details.