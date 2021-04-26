Breakfast Habits That Are Shortening Your Life, According to Science

Whether you’re filling up or skipping it completely, breakfast can have a big impact on your overall health.

Here are six breakfast habits that are actually shortening your life, according to science.

1.

Skipping breakfast can make you gain weight, as it can increase your feeling of hunger.

2.

Eating just one piece of bacon daily can increase your risk of colorectal cancer by 20 percent.

3.

Drinking 1/2 cup or more of fruit juice per day can increase your risk of diabetes by 16 percent.

4.

Grapefruit juice can negatively interact with your medications, potentially increasing the amount entering your bloodstream.

5.

Drinking black coffee in the morning can negatively affect your blood glucose control, which is a risk factor for heart disease and diabetes.

6.

People who skip breakfast have an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular-related death