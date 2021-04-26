Here's how this woman gets picture-perfect shots of her adorable dog

Here is how this woman living in Lincoln County, Kansas, gets picture-perfect shots of her adorable dog.

Samantha films behind the scenes footage as she sets up a photoshoot with her boxer Layla, the duo can be found at @_layla_the_boxer.

Layla is seen lying on her back surrounded back lemons as Samantha snaps some photos of her.

The filmer makes handmade bandanas and uses her photogenic pooch to model for her.

Her work can be found at www.manthys.store.

This footage was filmed on April 20.