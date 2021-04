Michael B. Jordan Says It Would Be 'F**king Awesome' To Go On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Michael B.

Jordan's role as navy seal John Clark in "Tom Clancy's Without Remorse" is intense.

Thankfully, the actor's real life is more chill, especially since he's dating Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori.

So, when ET Canada's Keshia Chante caught up with Jordan, she had to ask if he was up for playing a round of Fast Money on "Celebrity Family Feud".