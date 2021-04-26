Kanye West Raises $1 Million for DMX's Family

Kanye West Raises $1 Million for DMX's Family.

The rapper’s brand, Yeezy, commissioned a custom DMX shirt from Balenciaga, which went up for sale on Saturday.

According to sources, the shirt, which went for $200 a piece, sold out in 24 hours and raised over $1 million.

Balenciaga had previously stated that the net proceeds from the shirt would be given to DMX’s family.

West also contributed to the stage set-up for the late rapper’s memorial service at Barclays Center on Saturday.

A private funeral service was held at Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center on Sunday