Some Signs to Look Out For If You Think You’re Drinking Too Much Water

Even though sometimes the challenge may seem to be drinking enough water, some people are overhydrating and it can have some serious consequences.
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Even though sometimes the challenge may seem to be drinking enough water, some people are overhydrating and it can have some serious consequences.
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Are we dehydrated and making it worse? New research shows more Americans will reach for over-the-counter medication to treat..