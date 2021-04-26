A Growing Number of Americans Are Skipping Their Second Vaccine Dose

The CDC has reported some concerning data about COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are administered a few weeks apart, require two doses to be considered fully effective.

According to the CDC, 8 percent of Americans have missed their second vaccine dose.

That’s more than five million people.

A CDC spokesperson said that people receiving doses from “different reporting entities” may have played a role in the lapse of recorded second doses.

For example, if a person received their first dose at a clinic run by the state, and second dose from a tribal health clinic, they might not be linked and it could look like they missed the second dose, CDC Spokesperson, via CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was “not surprised” that people were not showing up for their second vaccine.

Obviously whenever you have a two-dose vaccine, you're going to see people who for one reason or other -- convenience, forgetting, a number of other things -- just don't show up for the second vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via CNN.

Dr. Fauci has estimated that 70 to 90 percent of Americans need to have immunity to COVID-19 in order to achieve herd immunity.