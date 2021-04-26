US English: Why do Brits hate it so?

Long before Jamestown or the Pilgrim Fathers landed at Massachusetts in 1620, the US English style of spelling words such as ‘honor’, ‘color’, and ‘center’ were alive and well in British English.Etymologist and broadcaster Susie Dent opens an ‘aluminum’ can of worms and teaches Brits a thing or two about their shared linguistic heritage.Script and narration: Susie DentAnimation: Dominika Ozynska and Adrian Hartrick