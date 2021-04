U.S. officials say they'll provide COVID support to India

The U.S. is lending a helping hand to India to fight the coronavirus as the deadly disease continues to sweep through the South Asian nation setting new records.

THE CORONAVIRUS -- AS THE DEADLYDISEASECONTINUES TO SWEEP THROUGH THESOUTH ASIAN NATION SETTINGNEW RECORDS.ON SUNDAY ALONE MORE THAN3-HUNDRED THOUSAND NEWCASES WERE REPORTED WITH NEARLYTHREE THOUSANDDEATHS.ACCORDING TO C-N-N -- SUNDAY'SCASE NUMBERS WERE THEHIGHEST RECORDED IN A SINGLE DAYANYWHERE IN THEWORLD AND IT HAS HEALTH EXPERTSCONCERNED."WE DO TAKE THE VERY DIFFICULTSITUATION THAT INDIA IS GOINGTHROUGH VERY, VERY SERIOUSLY,THEUNITED STATES AND INDIA ARE THETWO COUNTRIES NOW THAT HAVESUFFERED THEMOST.INDIA REPORTED THE HIGHESTNUMBER OF DAILY INFECTIOGLOBALLY FOR THE FIFTHCONSECUTIVE DAY.ITS TOTAL NOW SURPASES MORE THAN17 POINT THREE MILLIONCASES.TECH GIANTS MICROSOFT AND GOOGLEARE JOINING IN TOOFFER SUPPORT TO INDIA..MICROSOFT'S C-E-O TWEETED THATHE'S 'HEARTBROKEN BYTHE CURRENT SITUATION.'HE SAID MICROSOFT WILL USE ITS'VOICE..

RESOURCES ANDTECHNOLOGY TO AID RELIEF EFFORTSAND SUPPORT THEPURCHASE OF CRITICAL OXYGEN'DEVICES.THIS..

WHILE THE C-E-O'S OFGOOGLE AND ALPHABET ALPLEDGED SUPPORT -- TWEETINGGOOGLE WILLPROVIDE 18 MILLION DOLLARS INFUNDING FOR MEDICAL SUPPLIES-- ORGANIZATIONS SUPPORTINGHIGH-RISK COMMUNITIES ANDGRANTS TO HELP SPREAD CRITICALINFORMATION.THE C-E-O'S OF BOTH COMPANIESARE OF INDIAN ORIGIN.THE CREW OF THE SPACE-X RO