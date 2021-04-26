Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich Steps Down

Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich has stepped down from his role, effective immediately.
Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel will step into the role in an interim basis.
Bridich made a number of questionable decisions, including the recent deal that sent Arenado to St. Louis
The Rockies announced Monday that Jeff Bridich has stepped down from his role as executive vice president and general manager.