These Exercises May Be Doing More Harm Than Good

These Exercises May Be Doing More Harm Than Good .

Working out can provide major benefits, but for some it can also cause issues.

.

Unknowingly doing an exercise wrong or practicing improper form can lead to a debilitating injury.

.

Here are eight exercises that may be harming you more than helping you.

1.

Treadmill, Going too fast or having too steep of an incline can negatively affect your posture and put strain on your back.

.

2.

Squats, If not done with the proper form, squats can lead to injury of the back, legs or gluteus muscles.

.

3.

Lunges, Allowing your knees to bend past your toes can lead to knee injury.

Leaning forward or arching can also put your back at risk.

4.

Deadlifts, Leaning too far forward or arching your back can lead to back injuries.

5.

Pushups, Common mistakes such as core sagging, improper hand placement and bent knees can lead to lower back and shoulder injuries.

.

6.

Situps, If done wrong, situps can cause lower back and neck injuries.

7.

Dips, Leaning forward, flaring your elbows and shrugging your shoulders too high can lead to shoulder injury.

8.

Bicep curls, Elbow injuries can be caused by improper form, such as swinging into the movement, flaring your elbows or lifting too high