Family pay tribute to 'selfless hero' who drowned in Thames

The family of a young man who drowned trying to save a woman who had fallen into the River Thames say he was a "selfless hero" with a "very good heart".
Twenty-year old Jimi Adewole entered the water to rescue the woman near London Bridge on Saturday.
She was saved by another passer-by and emergency services, but tragically Jimi died.
Over seventy thousand pounds has been raised to support his family.
Report by Thomasl.
