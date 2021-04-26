Family pay tribute to "selfless hero" who drowned in Thames

The family of a young man who drowned trying to save a woman who had fallen into the River Thames say he was a "selfless hero" with a "very good heart".

Twenty-year old Jimi Adewole entered the water to rescue the woman near London Bridge on Saturday.

She was saved by another passer-by and emergency services, but tragically Jimi died.

Over seventy thousand pounds has been raised to support his family.

Report by Thomasl.

