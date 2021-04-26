Skip to main content
NV Energy: Power restored to Mount Charleston residents after wildfire risk

NV Energy reports it has restored all power to residents on Mount Charleston as of 8:34 a.m.

After a public safety outage was put in place on Sunday as part of its plan to reduce wildfire risk.

I AM DAVE COURVOISIER.KALYNA ASTRINOS IS ONASSIGNMENT.POWER IS BACK ON THISMORNING FOR MORE THAN 400 N-VENERGY CUSTOMERS ON MOUNTCHARLESTON.THE COMPANY SAYS IT CUTPOWER TO REDUCE THE RISK OF AWILDFIRE DURING THE HIGH WEEKENDWINDS.13 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGIST JUSTIN BRUCEJOINING US NOW.JUSTIN--A VERY WINDYWEEKEND!Monday looks mostly

