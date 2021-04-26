Anthony Hopkins Speaks out After Winning Oscar's Award Over Chadwick Boseman.
On Monday, Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for best actor for his performance in ‘The Father.’ .
The 83-year-old actor was asleep during the award show, but finally spoke out in a post-show acceptance video on Monday.
In the video, which was shared to social media, Hopkins thanked the Academy for the award.
At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award.
I really didn't … I’m very grateful to the Academy.
Thank you, Anthony Hopkins, via Yahoo.
Hopkins also paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who many thought would win the award instead.
I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early … I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored, thank you, Anthony Hopkins, via Yahoo.
Hopkins’ Sunday night victory surprised many because multiple factors seemed to indicate that Boseman would win the award.
The best actor category was moved to the end of the show, which many viewers took as a build-up to Boseman’s victory.
Boseman’s widow, Simone, also attended the Oscars, in order to accept the award on his behalf if he won