How You Can Help Your Kids Deal With Anxiety Caused by the Pandemic

Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, parents continue to be concerned about the effects of isolation on their children.

One study from NCBI called pandemics a valid source of “adverse childhood experiences” and noted a link to children developing depression and anxiety.

Thankfully, pediatricians say you can do these six things to help your kids deal with pandemic-caused anxiety.

1.

Stay connected by checking in with them daily.

2.

Encourage them to spend time outside.

3.

Relax screen time limitations.

4.

Create daily family rituals and routines.

5.

Allow them to make “choices within limits.”.

6.

Manage your own stress so you can be emotionally available for them.