Howard County reopening its 50+ centers

OPENING ITS 50 PLUS CENTERS.COUNTY EXECUTIVE CALVIN BALLMAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENTTODAY.... THIS FRIDAY...THECOUNTIES SIX CENTERS WILLREOPEN WITH LIMITED IN-PERSONSERVICES AND ACTIVITIES.THEY'LL BE LIMITED TO 50-PERCENT CAPACITY...APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED.

"Servicesthat will be offered includefitness and equipment rooms,health insurance counseling,Maryland access point Council,continuing education, and lifelong learning opportunitiesand finally limited health andwellness programs." ADDITIONALPROGRAMS AND SERVICES WILL BPHASED IN,,, THE CONGREGATELUNCH PROGRAM WILL NOT OPERATEINITIALLY..HOWEVE R--GRAB ANDGO MEALS WILL BE AVAILABLEWEEKLY ALONG WITH THE COUNTY'SRESTAURANT MEAL INITIATIVE.

TOMAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT ACENTER...CALL THE NUMBER ONYOUR SCREEN... ITS410....313....54- HUNDRED.ACROSS THE STATE...SENIORSCENTERS HAVE BEEN CLOSED S