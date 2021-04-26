Biden Administration to Send Aid to India Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Biden Administration to, Send Aid to India, Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

President Joe Biden's administration has announced its intent to deploy resources and supplies to India.

.

In a tweet on Sunday, Biden confirmed that the United States was “determined” to help the country in their “time of need.” .

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need, Joe Biden, via Twitter.

NSC spokesperson Emily Horne released a statement further confirming that the two countries had been in communication.

.

Per Horne's statement, the U.S. will make available “specific raw material” that India urgently requires for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.

.

The U.S. will also make available vital PPE, therapeutic supplies, rapid diagnostic test kits and ventilators.

.

Funding-wise, the U.S. will back a major expansion of India’s vaccine manufacturer BioE.

This will enable them to ramp up vaccine production to at least one billion doses by the end of 2022.

.

India has been experiencing a devastating spike in COVID-19 infections, with nearly 350,000 new cases reported on Sunday.

.

According to CNN, that marks the fourth day in a row that India has set a global record for daily infections.