Oscars 2021 Big Moments

The 2021 Academy Awards were held last night at Union Station in Los Angeles, and although it looked a bit different, there was no shortage of wow moments.

History was made with the first Chinese and woman of color director, Chloé Zhao winning for Nomadland and there were some upsets too, with Anthony Hopkins taking Best Actor for The Father , besting the late Chadwick Boseman, the expected winner.