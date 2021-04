April 26 marks the 35th anniversary of Chernobyl.

THE SITE OF THE WORLD’S WORSTNUCLEAR ACCIDENT REMAINS A GHOSTTOWN... 35 YEARS LATER.ON APRIL 26TH 19-86... A BOTCHEDSECURITY TEST CAUSED ARADIOACTIVE FALLOUT AT THECHERNOBYL NUCLEAR POWER PLANT INUKRAINE.

THE EXPLOSION AND FIRECAUSED BY A REACTOR MELTDOWN--SPEWED CLOUDS OF LETHALNUCLEAR MATERIAL INTO THEATMOSPHERE.

DOZENS OF PEOPLEWERE KILLED IN THE IMM