NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter on Mars flies faster, farther on third flight

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flew faster and farther on Sunday than it had in any previous flights or any tests on Earth.

NASA'S INGENUITY HELICOPTERCONTINUES TO OUTDO ITSELF.YESTERDAY--IT SUCCESSFULLY FLEWFOR THE THIRD TIME ON MARS IN AWEEK.ACCORDING TO NASA,THE HELICOPTERLOGGED A FLIGHT THAT WAS FASTER,FARTHER AND BOLDER THAN THEPREVIOUS ONES.

IT EXCEEDEDSPEEDS AND DISTANCES BEYOND WHATIT PROVED CAPABLE OF DOINGDURING TESTING ON EARTH.

ACAMERA ABOARD NASA’SPERSEVERANCE MARS ROVER CAPTUREDTHIS VIDEO OF THE JOURNEY.THE HELICOPTER CLIMBED 16 FEET,TH