Lockdown violators made to do squats, exercise in MP's Mandsaur

Local authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur have come up with a unique punishment for people found violating norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police on April 26 asked lockdown violators in Mandsaur to do exercise and squats as a punishment.

People take pledge to not violate COVID guidelines and follow SOPs seriously.