The Collier County Assistance Program is accepting applications to help with small businesses, utilities and mortgages.

EXPERTS SAY SALES ARE BOOMING AYEAR AFTER MOST DEALERSHIPS WERECLOSED DUE TO THE PANDEMIC.IF YOU LIVE IN COLLIER COUNTYAND ARE STRUGGLING DUE TO THEPANDEMIC---THE COUNTY IS PROVIDING YOU WITHSOME FINANCIAL HELP.APPLICATIONS FOR THE COLLIERCOMMUNITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AREBEING ACCEPTED RIGHT NOW.

ITWILL HELP HOUSEHOLDS WITHPAST-DUE MORTGAGE, RENT, ANDUTILITY PAYMENTS... GOING BACKTO MARCH 13, 2020.SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS MAYQUALIFY FOR PAST DUE UT