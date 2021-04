9-1-1 S04E11 First Responders

9-1-1 4x11 "First Responders" Season 4 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - The members of the 118 rush to the site of a hit-and-run that leaves a familiar face in critical condition.

Meanwhile, with Buck's help, Athena investigates the case of a missing woman last seen in a casino and Josh recalls an emergency in 2006 that led him to become a 9-1-1 operator in the all-new “First Responders” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, May 3rd on FOX.