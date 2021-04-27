Little Palestine (Diary of a Siege) Documentary Movie

Plot synopsis: During the Syrian civil war, the district of Yarmouk, home to thousands of Palestinians, became the scene of dramatic and ferocious fighting.

Little Palestine (Diary of a Siege) is a film that follows the destiny of civilians during the brutal sieges, imposed by the Syrian regime, that took place in the wake of the battles.

With his camera, Abdallah Al-Khatib composes a love song to a place that proudly resists the atrocities of war.

- directed by: