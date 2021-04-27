Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Man found dead on roadway in Henderson

Henderson Police and Fire say they responded to the area of Lake Mead Parkway and 215 beltway on-ramp at about 3:30 p.m.

Today in regards to a person laying in the travel lanes.

BREAKING NOW..HENDERSON POLICE AREINVETIGATING..

AFTER A MAN WASFOUND DEAD.... NEAR THE 2-15 ANDLAKE MEAD... ON RAMP.OFFICERS SAY..THE MAN WAS LYING..... INA LANE.AND THEY SAY..THE DEATH DOES *NOT*APPEAR..... TO BE SUSPICOUS.EXPECT DELAYS.... IN THISAREA... FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL

