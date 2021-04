9-1-1 Lone Star S02E11 Slow Burn

9-1-1: Lone Star 2x11 "Slow Burn" Season 2 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - After being forced to take time off work to recover from his surgery, Owen finds himself immersed in the search for a serial arsonist.

Meanwhile, T.K.

And Carlos take their relationship to the next level and Marjan copes with the aftermath of losing someone on the job in the all-new “Slow Burn” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 3rd on FOX.