Community Wants Justice For 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance

CBS4's Karli Barnett reports the toddler was shot and killed over the weekend at a party to celebrate his upcoming birthday.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2RVly5t
CBS4's Karli Barnett reports the toddler was shot and killed over the weekend at a party to celebrate his upcoming birthday.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2RVly5t
CBS4's Karli Barnett reports the toddler was killed Saturday night at his birthday party at a rental home near North Miami Avenue..
Community activists came out Monday calling for justice after the shooting death of 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance over the weekend.