Flag Football regional playoff action to get underway

Five area teams remain in the quest for a flag football state title.

ON THE FLAG FOOTBALL FIELDS,REGIONAL PLAYOFF ACTIONUNDERWAY THIS WEEK.

JUST 32TEAMS ARE STILL PLAYING ACROSSTHE ENTIRE STATE, FIVE OF THEMCALL OUR BACKYARD HOME.

LOCALTEAMS WILL INCLUDE CENTENNIALHOSTING ST CLOUD.

JENSEN BEACHHOSTING MAINLAND AND SUNCOASTTRAVELING TO DILLARD.

THEMARQUEE MATCHUP COMES IN CLASS2-A.

UNDEFEATED SEMINOLE RIDGETRAVELS TO 17 AND 1 SPANISHRIVER.

FOR SPANISH RIVER,TAKING ON A TEAM THAT HASN'TLOST IN OVER A YEAR, IS RIGHWHERE THEY WANT TO BE.DREW IMMLER -- THE STRENGTH OFSEMINOLE RIDGE IS THEY DON'THAVE A LOT OF WEAKNESSESTHEY'VE HAD A GREAT PROGRAMFOR A LONG TIME AND WE'RETRYING TO CREATE A WINNINGTRADITION OF OUR OWN SO I HOPETHAT WE CAN UTILIZE THISOPPORTUNITY FOR OUR PROGRAM TOTAKE THE NEXT STEP." REGIONALSEMIFINAL ACTION IS SCHEDULEDFOR WEDNESDAY NI