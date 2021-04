IPL 2021: 'Chennai Super Kings' travels to Delhi to lock horns with 'SRH'

'Chennai Super Kings' all set to lock horns with 'Sunrisers Hyderabad' in next IPL match.

The CSK team was spotted at Mumbai airport as they're travelling for Delhi.

CSK captain MS Dhoni was also seen at the airport.

The match between CSK and SRH will be held at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on April 28.