IPL 2021: 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' travels to Ahmedabad for next match

The 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' was seen at the Mumbai airport as they're travelling to Ahmedabad for their next match with 'Delhi Capitals'.

The match will be held at Narendra Modi stadium on April 27.

Meanwhile, 'Rajasthan Royals' is all set to lock horns with 'Mumbai Indians'.

They're travelling to Delhi as match is scheduled to be held on April 29 at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.