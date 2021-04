Newsom to face recall as secretary of state confirms 1.6M valid signatures

OFFICE HAVE TO SAY ABOUTTODAY'S DEVELOPMENTS.BRO.WELL MAKING ERIC RECALL,ORGANIZERS SAY THERE IS MUCHTO CELEBRATE TONIGHT.

BUT THEYALSO SAY THERE IS STILL MUCHWORK AHEAD.TODAY'S A DAY OFCELEBRATION.

THE SECRETARY OFSTATE'S OFFICE CONFIRMED ONE0.6 TO 6 MILLION SIGNATURESHAVE BEEN VERIFIED ENOUGH TOHEAD TO THE RECALL ELECTIONLATER THIS YEAR RANDI ECONOMY,THE SENIOR ADVISER FOR RECALLGAVIN TWENTY-TWENTY SAYS THEEFFORT TO RECALL THE GOVERNORBEGAN EVEN BEFORE THE PANDEMICTHE PANDEMIC WAS EMBLEMATICOF.HIS ABILITY COULD LEAD TOOR NOT OBVIOUSLY HAS FAILEDMISERABLY AND THAT'S HOW WEGOT TO THE POINT TODAYGOVERNOR NEWSOME TWEETING HISRESPONSE SAYING THISREPUBLICAN RECALL THREATENSOUR VALUES AND SEEKS TO UNDOTHE IMPORTANT PROGRESS WE'VEMADE FROM FIGHTING COVID TOHELPING STRUGGLING FAMILIESPROTECTING OUR ENVIRONMENT.AND PASSING COMMON-SENSEGUN VIOLENCE SOLUTIONS,THERE'S JUST TOO MUCH ATSTATE'S OFFICE IMMEDIATELYREACHED OUT TO THE REGISTERVOTERS SAYING THE REPRESENTNUMBER OF VALID SIGNATURES HASBEEN REPORTED TO OUR OFFICE BYCOUNTY ELECTIONS OFFICIALS TOINITIATE THE RECALL OFGOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOMEACCORDINGLY ANY VOTER WHO HASSIGNED THE RECALL PETITION MAYPROVIDE A WRITTEN REQUEST TOTHEIR COUNTY ELECTIONSOFFICIAL TO HAVE THEIRSIGNATURES WERE MOVED FROM THEPETITION WITHIN 30 BUSINESSDAYS OF THIS NOTICE ECONOMYSAYS HE'S NOT WORRIED PEOPLEWANT TO DO IS KEEP ADDINGTHEIR NAMES AND UNFORTUNATELYTHAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.NOW WE CALL ORGANIZERS SAYTHEY STILL WILL DECIDE WHO TOBACK AS THE NEW GOVERNOR